Man reveals how AMERIX has helped him as AL-JAZEERA tries to trash his efforts - See his transformation (PHOTOs).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - One of the ardent followers of renowned social media personality Eric Amunga alias Amerix has shared photos to show how his life has changed for the better after he started following the free lessons that Amerix offers to men on social media.

The once-skinny man decided to hit the gym as advised by Amerix and in one year, he has achieved a lot.

He thanked Amerix for having a positive impact on his life.

Amerix has been advocating for men’s physical and mental wellness.

However, Al-Jazeera recently ran a documentary trying to trash his efforts and claiming that he was promoting misogyny.









