Lucky Escape: Kibera-based comedian saves a thief who broke into his house and stole household items from being lynched by a mob (PHOTOs).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - An upcoming comedian from Kibera saved a young man from a rowdy mob that was baying for his blood after he was caught stealing.

The suspected thief broke into the comedian’s house and stole household items, only to be caught in the act.

He was subjected to a mob justice that left him badly injured.

However, the comedian intervened and saved the suspect’s life, before taking him to the police.

He was later taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The kind-hearted comedian is planning to meet with the suspect’s parents, in an effort to help him reform.

See photos.





