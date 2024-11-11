MIGUNA links SAKAJA and RUTO to the Senior County Official nabbed with stacks of undeclared cash at the airport - This country is being looted dry.





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Over the weekend, Sunday Nation ran a story on how a senior county official from Western Kenya was nabbed with stacks of undeclared cash at the airport by an anti-corruption team, prompting him to seek help from higher powers.

It is now emerging that the money, which is believed to be proceeds of corruption, belonged to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and President William Ruto.

Ruto had to make a call and issue orders before the county official was allowed to proceed with his journey with every coin intact.

The officials at the airport had initially demanded a 40 percent tip.

Check out Miguna's post.





