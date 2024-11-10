CCTV captures how 25-year-old ABDIRAHIM ABDULLAHI was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Eastleigh and his phone stolen (VIDEO).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - A 25-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown assailant on Saturday night on one of the streets in Eastleigh.

The victim, Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim, was meeting his girlfriend on the fateful day when the assailant approached him and pulled the trigger at point blank.

In the CCTV footage, the assailant is seen shooting at the deceased at close range.

According to his family, Abdirahim was shot just below the ear, with the bullet exiting on the other side of the head.

The assailant then made away with his phone, leaving the lady he was meeting stranded on the scene.

According to the family, Abdirahim had been seeing the lady who works in one of the restaurants in Eastleigh as a waitress, and the two had decided to meet on Saturday night when the incident happened.

The lady reported the matter to the Shauri Moyo Police Station, with the family also reporting the incident to the same police station.

A postmortem conducted at the City Mortuary with the request of the Shauri Moyo detectives revealed that Abdirahim died due to excessive blood loss following a gunshot wound to the neck.

His stolen phone was traced at Kayole before it was switched off.

Watch the footage here Link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.