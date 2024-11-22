LSK is not done with RUTO even after cancelling the controversial Adani deals –See what lawyers want him to do now





Friday, November 22, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya has issued a fresh demand to President William Ruto, hours after he cancelled the two Ksh338 billion Adani Group deals.

In a statement, LSK is now demanding Ruto make public all costs and losses incurred during the negotiations of the cancelled deals with the Adani Group.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo, although welcomed Ruto's move to cancel the deals after a public outcry, demanded the government explain any public funds spent in pursuit of the two deals.

She challenged the president to make the costs public to ensure accountability and transparency.

"We call upon the government to make public all costs and losses incurred and ensure that appropriate measures are undertaken to ensure minimisation of losses to the country," the statement read in part.

The call comes after President Ruto cancelled two deals between Kenya and the Indian conglomerate, hours after its directors and CEO were charged with fraud in the U.S.

Ruto cancelled the planned Adani Group takeover deal of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where Adani was to take over the airport's renovation at a cost of Ksh238 billion and manage the operations of the country's largest airport for 30 years.

Adani Energy Solutions, a subsidiary registered in Kenya, had also signed another Ksh95 billion with KETRACO to build electricity transmission lines. Under the agreement signed in September, Adani would be in charge of the transmission lines for 30 years.

During the State of the Nation Address, Ruto announced the cancellation of the two deals, stating that he had listened to the cries of Kenyans and responded to their pleas.

