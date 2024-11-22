The U.S piles pressure on President RUTO over the abduction of Ugandan Opposition leader KIZZA BESIGYE in Nairobi.

Friday, November 22, 2024 - The United States has written to the Kenyan government demanding answers after Uganda's opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, was abducted in Nairobi.
In a
statement on Thursday, the Department of State's Bureau of African
Affairs said circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping of Besigye
must be clarified.
"We are closely following reports on the abduction and transnational rendition of civilian political figures Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale from Kenya to Uganda.
"It is important that the circumstances be clarified with transparency and full
legal protections," the statement read.
This
comes barely a day after Idaho Senator James Risch criticized Kenya and Uganda
following Besigye's abduction.
In a
statement issued in his capacity as a ranking member of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee on Wednesday, November 20, he described the abduction as
concerning.
Risch
wondered why partners of the U.S. would allow such incidents that contravene
international standards of human rights and the rule of law.
"Uganda’s
abduction of an opposition leader in Kenya raises serious questions about
important U.S. partners violating international norms like sovereignty, respect
for human rights & the rule of law," the statement read in part.
