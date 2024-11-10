Laikipia Senator JOHN KINYUA apologises to RUTO for opposing RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Laikipia County Senator John Kinyua has issued a public apology to President William Ruto, acknowledging regret over his earlier vote against the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Ol Pejeta Conservancy on Saturday, Kinyua suggested that after introspection, he understood the justification behind Gachagua's impeachment.

“Your excellency, you know sometimes people do things and lose their way. I would like to say that to slip is not to fall,” Kinyua remarked.

In his speech, Kinyua expressed gratitude to President Ruto for his frequent visits to the Mt. Kenya region and commended his efforts in supporting conservation and launching projects that benefit the community.

He further highlighted a pressing issue affecting local residents: the increasing encroachment of wild animals into villages, which has stirred fear among residents.

"Your Excellency, our brothers from Matanya are troubled by monkeys. Please help us.

"Others are facing issues with elephants, which I believe come from the ADC farm,” Kinyua said, urging the government to transfer the land to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for better management.

