Limuru burial chaos was an assassination attempt on GACHAGUA – Nyandarua Senator says





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Nyandarua Senator John Methu has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto's government plans to assassinate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Senator John Methu, an ally of Rigathi Gachagua, claimed the goons who disrupted a burial in Limuru on Thursday intended to assassinate Gachagua.

Methu, who was among those attacked and chased from the ceremony, alleged the attack targeted Gachagua directly.

“I will not say Rigathi Gachagua is okay, I would say he is lucky to be alive today.

"If you look at the young men who followed him to his vehicle, had he not been evacuated using the right hand of the back seat, had he sat on the ordinary left side of his car, he certainly would have been hurt badly.

"I have talked to him and you can feel he is not very okay,” Methu told Citizen TV

During the pandemonium, Gachagua’s vehicles were damaged, indicating that he was the target.

The Kenyan DAILY POST