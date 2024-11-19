KALONZO MUSYOKA lauds Catholic Church for rejecting President RUTO’s donation - Gen Zs are happy.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded the Catholic Church for rejecting President William Ruto’s Sh 5.6 million donation to the Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi.

President Ruto’s donations included Sh600,000 for the church choir and Parish Missionary Council (PMC), Sh2 million for the construction of a priest's house, and a promised Sh3 million for the same project.

However, all these contributions were declined, and the bishops confirmed that the funds would be returned to the donors.

"These funds will be refunded to the respective donors. Furthermore, the promised additional Sh3 million for the construction of the Fathers' house, as well as the donation of a parish bus by the President, are hereby declined," Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi Philip Anyolo noted in the statement on behalf of the Bishops

Following the incident by Anyolo, Kalonzo lauded the church saying it aligns with Gen Z goals of transparency and accountability of state officers.

“I applaud the Catholic Bishops for their tough stance on refunding William Ruto's Sh.2.6 million and Governor Sakaja's Sh.200,000 'donations' to the Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi.

"This is the true ethos of battling corruption in our country, and it aligns with GenZote's goals of transparency and accountability.

"The Kenya Kwanza regime should end its open habit of "leveraging their positions for political gain."Kalonzo wrote on X.

