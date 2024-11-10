‘Let them all talk their shit’- JOE ROGAN urges TRUMP to ‘not attack’ his critics in second term







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - America’s number one podcast host, Joe Rogan has urged US President-elect Donald Trump to refrain from attacking his critics and political foes and focus on unity during his second term in the White House.

“He’s got to unite people. He’s got to not attack the left, not attack everybody. Let them all talk their s–t, but unite,” Rogan said of Trump, 78, on the latest episode of his very popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” with comedian and Libertarian Dave Smith released Thursday, November 7.

“Now it’s time to unite everybody.”

Rogan, who endorsed the incoming 47th president the night before Election Day, said that Trump had the “right message” during his first White House term, but called him “the wrong messenger” causing people to overlook his successful policies.

“It’s Donald Trump as the messenger was so polarizing that people lost what’s really going on just based on who this guy is,” the 57-year-old podcaster said.

“Just like Tony Hinchcliffe is an insult comic, Donald Trump’s entire career is ‘You’re fired! You’re a loser. Rosie O’Donnell’s a loser.’ Like that’s his whole shtick.”

The UFC commentator sat down with Trump for a nearly three-hour interview last month that has racked up 47 million YouTube views as of late Thursday. The interview was part of the Trump campaign’s initiative to attract young white male voters who make up the majority of Rogan’s fanbase.

Rogan nonchalantly endorsed the 45th president for a second term in a tweet promoting his episode with tech billionaire and fellow Trump supporter Elon Musk on Monday night.

“If it wasn’t for him, we’d be f–ked,” Rogan wrote of Musk. “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

Rogan in 2022 said he was “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” but gave the Republican his support less than 24 hours before Election Day.

In his interview with Musk, the podcaster said, “[The Democrats] have done such a job of painting Trump as a monster, you know, they’ve taken the worst things that he’s ever said and [amplified them] and he’s not a perfect person,” Rogan said. “But guess what? No one’s perfect. They don’t exist.”