Actress JENNIFER LOPEZ reacts to ex BEN AFFLECK praising her 'spectacular' acting in Unstoppable amid divorce







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez shared her reaction to her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, praising her acting in the upcoming film, Unstoppable, amid their divorce.

The actress, 55 took on a leading role in the sports drama, which Affleck is part of the producers.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 52, talked about Jennifer's performance as Judy Robles in the biopic and simply told Entertainment Tonight: 'Jennifer is spectacular.'

The mother-of-two has since responded to the comment in an interview while at the Unstoppable premiere in London on Tuesday, per E! News.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful.”

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024 divorce after months of speculation swirling around the relationship between the A-list singer-actress and actor-director.

She filed the documents on the two-year anniversary of their nuptials at Affleck's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Lopez and Affleck made headlines in 2021 when they rekindled their romance, nearly 17 years after calling off their original engagement and postponing their September 2003 wedding.