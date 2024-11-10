Bodycam arrest of suspect who drove the wrong way past KAMALA HARRIS’ motorcade







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department has released bodycam footage showing a tense encounter with a suspected drunk driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on a Wisconsin highway, passing dangerously close to Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade last month.

The footage, captured on October 21, shows law enforcement pulling over the driver, identified as Wayne Wacker, after he drove directly past Harris' motorcade, raising alarms among Secret Service agents. According to authorities, Wacker’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit, registering at 0.252.

The video, obtained by TMJ4 in Milwaukee, depicts a visibly disoriented Wacker struggling to locate his ID while interacting with officers. At one point, he claims to have "only had a couple beers," though an open can of beer was reportedly visible in his vehicle. When questioned by Secret Service agents about any potential links to extremist groups, Wacker denied any affiliation.

Wacker attempted multiple field sobriety tests, which he appeared to fail, even laughing at times during the process. He was ultimately arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

TMJ4 reports that Wacker is scheduled to appear in court on November 18 to face charges of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Watch the video below