Saturday, November 23, 2024 - An X user has shared how her sister's first date with a man went.

She explained that her sister went on the date only to discover that the man came with his entire family to assess her.

She shared screenshots of the messages her sister sent, begging her to call so she could use that as an excuse to leave the date.

She added that the man and his people also want a wedding soon.

See below.