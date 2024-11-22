Lady dies of kidney failure after her husband allegedly pocketed donations meant for her treatment and took her to a church instead







Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A young woman whose story touched people months ago has died just two months after the public donated towards her treatment.

Joyce Ifunanyachukwu developed complications during pregnancy that led to kidney issues. 36 million was needed for her treatment and kind people donated towards this in September.

However, Sarah Ibrahim, the X user who publicly sourced funds for the sick woman, returned today, Nov. 21, to announce that Joyce has passed on.





She alleged that the sick woman's husband removed her from the hospital after the donations had been sent to his personal account. He allegedly then took her to church for a pastor to treat her.

Sarah said efforts are being made to arrest the husband and pastor following Joyce's death.



