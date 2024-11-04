"Ladies, be careful. These men are getting more desperate" Businesswoman warns as she shares troubling encounter with girl who stumbled into a stranger's home and collapsed into bed

Monday, November 4, 2024 - A businesswoman is warning women to be careful after a strange encounter with a young woman.
Ijeoma Chinonyerem took to Facebook to narrate an incident
that her female staff witnessed.
The female staff was at her home when someone knocked on her
door and she opened it to find a semi-conscious woman whom she did not know.
The woman immediately stumbled into her room and lost
consciousness.
Alarmed, she notified other neighbours who tried to drag the
unconscious woman out, to no avail.
They let the woman sleep after she weakly pleaded with them
to leave her alone.
The following morning, when she became lucid, the strange
lady narrated how she went from Iyana Ipaja to Surulere to meet a man after he
promised to take her home afterwards.
However, after the outing, he tried to force her into his
car to go home with him but she refused after noticing she was losing
consciousness. The man then abandoned her in the street.
She managed to make her way to a house close by and knocked.
Fortunately, it was a fellow woman she met.
The businesswoman added that the men in the compound were
already joking that if she had knocked on their door, they would have used her
to "enjoy".
She then warned ladies to be watchful when spending time
with men because some are now drugging women’s drinks.
See below.
