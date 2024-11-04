"Ladies, be careful. These men are getting more desperate" Businesswoman warns as she shares troubling encounter with girl who stumbled into a stranger's home and collapsed into bed







Monday, November 4, 2024 - A businesswoman is warning women to be careful after a strange encounter with a young woman.

Ijeoma Chinonyerem took to Facebook to narrate an incident that her female staff witnessed.

The female staff was at her home when someone knocked on her door and she opened it to find a semi-conscious woman whom she did not know.

The woman immediately stumbled into her room and lost consciousness.

Alarmed, she notified other neighbours who tried to drag the unconscious woman out, to no avail.

They let the woman sleep after she weakly pleaded with them to leave her alone.

The following morning, when she became lucid, the strange lady narrated how she went from Iyana Ipaja to Surulere to meet a man after he promised to take her home afterwards.

However, after the outing, he tried to force her into his car to go home with him but she refused after noticing she was losing consciousness. The man then abandoned her in the street.

She managed to make her way to a house close by and knocked. Fortunately, it was a fellow woman she met.

The businesswoman added that the men in the compound were already joking that if she had knocked on their door, they would have used her to "enjoy".

She then warned ladies to be watchful when spending time with men because some are now drugging women’s drinks.

See below.



