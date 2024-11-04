KIM KARDASHIAN publicly debuts Princess DIANA's Amethyst Cross Necklace which she famously wore in 1987 (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Reality TV star and business woman, Kim Kardashian has debuted the Amethyst Cross necklace Princess Diana famously wore in 1987.

Almost two years ago, Kim Kardashian purchased Princess Diana's Attallah Cross necklace at auction, and this past weekend, she wore it publicly for the first time.

At the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Kardashian paired the ornate, bejeweled cross pendant with a plunging ivory gown. She also wore an ivory choker, reminiscent of one Diana used to wear.

The pendant, created by Garrard, was named for Naim Attallah, who loaned it to Diana on numerous occasions.

According to jewelry house, it is "a pendant crafted in white gold and silver; set with amethysts and diamonds... created in a Renaissance style by Garrard in the early 20th century."

Princess Diana's most famous outing in the cross was to a charity gala in 1987





Kardashian styled the necklace differently, shortening the pearl chain significantly, and wearing it alongside a stack of jewels, including a six-strand pearl choker.

Instead of coordinating her outfit with the amethyst hue, Kim used the piece to inject a pop of color into her all-white look.