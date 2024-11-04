KIM KARDASHIAN publicly debuts Princess DIANA's Amethyst Cross Necklace which she famously wore in 1987 (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 4, 2024 - Reality TV star and business woman, Kim Kardashian has debuted the Amethyst Cross necklace Princess Diana famously wore in 1987.
Almost two years ago, Kim Kardashian purchased Princess
Diana's Attallah Cross necklace at auction, and this past weekend, she wore it
publicly for the first time.
At the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on
Saturday, Kardashian paired the ornate, bejeweled cross pendant with a plunging
ivory gown. She also wore an ivory choker, reminiscent of one Diana used to
wear.
The pendant, created by Garrard, was named for Naim
Attallah, who loaned it to Diana on numerous occasions.
According to jewelry house, it is "a pendant crafted in
white gold and silver; set with amethysts and diamonds... created in a
Renaissance style by Garrard in the early 20th century."
Princess Diana's most famous outing in the cross was to a charity gala in 1987
Kardashian styled the necklace differently, shortening the
pearl chain significantly, and wearing it alongside a stack of jewels,
including a six-strand pearl choker.
Instead of coordinating her outfit with the amethyst hue, Kim used the piece to inject a pop of color into her all-white look.
