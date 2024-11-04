Singer OLIVIA RODRIGO reveals her biggest dating Red Flag

Monday, November 4, 2024 - Grammy Award-winning singer, Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the red flag she looks out for in guys saying that there is an "oddly specific question" she asks guys on first dates, noting that if they answer yes then she simply doesn't "date them."
“This is a very oddly
specific question that I ask guys on first dates: I always ask them if they
think that they would want to go to space," Olivia, who is currently
dating Louis Partridge, shared during a Netflix interview posted on Instagram
Nov. 1. "And if they say yes, I don’t date them.”
As she explained while
laughing, “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of
yourself. I think it’s just weird.”
Olivia’s colleague, Grime - whose ex is Space X founder Elon
Musk jumped in on the conversation online to agree with the sentiment.
"It’s true,” Grimes
wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a reposted video of the
singer's interview. “Only women should be going to space.”
Rodrigo, 21, who was previously linked to Zack Bia and
Joshua Bassett, says such vulnerability, also comes with lessons about
moving forward.
"I think a big part of
growing up is going through your first love and first heartbreak, and that was
definitely reflected in the album," she noted, "but I think songs
like 'Brutal' and 'Jealousy, Jealousy' reflect the other parts of being a
teenager and feeling insecure and not sure how you fit into the world.
