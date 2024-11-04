Singer OLIVIA RODRIGO reveals her biggest dating Red Flag







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Grammy Award-winning singer, Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the red flag she looks out for in guys saying that there is an "oddly specific question" she asks guys on first dates, noting that if they answer yes then she simply doesn't "date them."

“This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates: I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space," Olivia, who is currently dating Louis Partridge, shared during a Netflix interview posted on Instagram Nov. 1. "And if they say yes, I don’t date them.”

As she explained while laughing, “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Olivia’s colleague, Grime - whose ex is Space X founder Elon Musk jumped in on the conversation online to agree with the sentiment.

"It’s true,” Grimes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a reposted video of the singer's interview. “Only women should be going to space.”

Rodrigo, 21, who was previously linked to Zack Bia and Joshua Bassett, says such vulnerability, also comes with lessons about moving forward.

"I think a big part of growing up is going through your first love and first heartbreak, and that was definitely reflected in the album," she noted, "but I think songs like 'Brutal' and 'Jealousy, Jealousy' reflect the other parts of being a teenager and feeling insecure and not sure how you fit into the world.