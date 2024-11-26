I told MWENGI MUTUSE to spearhead GACHAGUA’s impeachment because he despised the KAMBA Community – MUTUA says.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mutua, who
is also the leader of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party, said that since Gachagua was appointed Deputy President in 2022, he has never visited the Ukambani region.
Mutua further said Gachagua was calling for the diversion of national government projects that were
for Ukambani and taken somewhere.
“Mwengi Mutuse impeached Former
Dp Rigathi Gachagua because he despised the Kamba Community and never
visited Ukambani,” Mutua said.
He also urged the Kamba
community to rally behind President William Ruto’s government and avoid being
taken to the opposition in 2027 by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.
Mutua spoke even as details
emerged that Gachagua is approaching Kalonzo to work together in 2027.
