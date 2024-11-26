I told MWENGI MUTUSE to spearhead GACHAGUA’s impeachment because he despised the KAMBA Community – MUTUA says.









Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has revealed that he is the one who told Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, to spearhead the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Speaking on Tuesday, Mutua, who is also the leader of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party, said that since Gachagua was appointed Deputy President in 2022, he has never visited the Ukambani region.

Mutua further said Gachagua was calling for the diversion of national government projects that were for Ukambani and taken somewhere.

“Mwengi Mutuse impeached Former Dp Rigathi Gachagua because he despised the Kamba Community and never visited Ukambani,” Mutua said.

He also urged the Kamba community to rally behind President William Ruto’s government and avoid being taken to the opposition in 2027 by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mutua spoke even as details emerged that Gachagua is approaching Kalonzo to work together in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST