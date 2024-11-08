KITHURE KINDIKI’s position as DP is in serious jeopardy as a petition is filed in court to remove him from office – Look!





Friday, November 8, 2024 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki now faces the risk of losing his seat after a petition was filed seeking his removal from office.

An activist by the name of Joseph Enoch Aura filed a 215-page petition in the Milimani High Court seeking to quash the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President of Kenya.

He argued that Kindiki’s appointment and subsequent ascension into the Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya was unconstitutional.

The activist, through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, challenged the legality of Kindiki’s appointment on multiple fronts.

At the core of the petition is the claim that Kindiki is still serving as Interior Cabinet Secretary since no official gazette notice was issued to announce he had vacated the position.

Harrison argued that Kindiki’s appointment contravened Article 137(2)(b) of the Kenyan Constitution which stipulates qualifications and disqualifications for nomination as president or deputy president.

The lawyer further claimed that the subsequent appointment of Musalia Mudavadi as acting Interior CS was unconstitutional, noting that his appointment through an executive order by President Ruto went against the law.

Consequently, Harrison reiterated that the public holiday issued by Mudavadi for Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony in his acting capacity as Interior CS could not hold.

The lawyer said that the gazette notice issued by Mudavadi notifying Kenyans of the holiday was against Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act.

In addition, the activist contended that the process behind Kindiki’s appointment lacked transparency since it did not have the required public engagement and did not go through the required legal procedures.

He noted that the events leading up to Kindiki’s ascension to the DP position were conducted secretly, and violated principles of transparency enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution.

The case will be heard on December 16, 2024.

