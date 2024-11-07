A Kikuyu man arrested in connection with armed violent robberies in Kakamega after being cornered in a club - What was recovered from his house will shock you (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Police in Kakamega North are holding a suspected violent robber identified as Jackson Mwangi Wangechi, 38, in whose three separate hideouts assorted weapons and other instruments used in preparation for felonies were discovered.

Conducting an intelligence-led joint operation, the NPS officers ambushed the suspect at Season's Club within Malava Township, before proceeding to his house where assorted implements used for breaking houses and government stores were found.

These included assorted military gear, imitation of pistols, magazines containing rubber bullets, machetes, suspected stolen mobile phones, bunch of keys, and pocket phones among others.

The team then proceeded to Mwangi's two other houses within the area. It made more such recoveries, including a panga, a sword, and handcuff keys found in his Mazda Demio registration number KDL 013B.

The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.

















