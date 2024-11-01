KITHURE KINDIKI sworn-in as Kenya's Deputy President after court lifted conservatory orders





Friday, November 1, 2024: Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki has been sworn in as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya after the High Court lifted all conservatory orders blocking his swearing-in.

President William Ruto nominated Kindiki as DP last month after the Senate and National Assembly impeached Rigathi Gachagua for gross misconduct.

After he was impeached, Gachagua went to court to block Kindiki’s appointment.

However, on Thursday, a three-judge bench lifted the conservatory orders, paving the way for Kindiki's appointment as DP.

In their decision, Justices Anthony Mrima, Eric Ogola, and Freda Mugambi cited the need for continuity of the deputy president’s office.

“This court notes that the office of the DP cannot remain vacant and therefore the court will be on the side of the Constitution which stipulates that there must be continuity,” the judges said.

They emphasized the case's significant public interest and expressed commitment to an “expeditious determination of the petitions.”

“The conservatory orders issued on October 18, in Kerugoya, are hereby discharged,” ruled the judges, adding that Mr Gachagua and other petitioners were free to appeal against the decision.

