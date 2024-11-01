Government vows to tame Gender Based Violence (GBV) and increasing cases of femicide

Friday, November 1, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has vowed sustained efforts to strengthen prevention mechanisms to tame Gender Based Violence (GBV), including femicide cases in the country.
Gender Principal Secretary Anne
Wang'ombe affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice for victims while
collaboratively addressing cultural and societal biases that perpetuate
femicide and related forms of violence.
"It is an inherent right to
live and everyone irrespective of their gender should [be] allowed to enjoy
it," the PS said while addressing a joint news conference on Wednesday
with DCI chief Mohamed Amin.
Wang'ombe further appealed to
Kenyans to be conscious of their surroundings and report crimes to law
enforcement officers.
Wang'ombe acknowledged the
effects of femicide and GBV on families of victims, noting the devastating
impact resulting from the loss of a loved one.
Femicide, defined as the
intentional killing of women and girls, has emerged as a key national concern
over the recent past following a significant increase in reported cases.
