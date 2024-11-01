Government vows to tame Gender Based Violence (GBV) and increasing cases of femicide





Friday, November 1, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has vowed sustained efforts to strengthen prevention mechanisms to tame Gender Based Violence (GBV), including femicide cases in the country.

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang'ombe affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice for victims while collaboratively addressing cultural and societal biases that perpetuate femicide and related forms of violence.

"It is an inherent right to live and everyone irrespective of their gender should [be] allowed to enjoy it," the PS said while addressing a joint news conference on Wednesday with DCI chief Mohamed Amin.

Wang'ombe further appealed to Kenyans to be conscious of their surroundings and report crimes to law enforcement officers.

Wang'ombe acknowledged the effects of femicide and GBV on families of victims, noting the devastating impact resulting from the loss of a loved one.

Femicide, defined as the intentional killing of women and girls, has emerged as a key national concern over the recent past following a significant increase in reported cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST