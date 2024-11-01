President RUTO names MUSALIA MUDAVADI acting Interior Cabinet Secretary as KINDIKI is elevated to Deputy President.





Friday, November 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as the acting Interior CS, following Prof. Kithure Kindiki’s elevation to Deputy President.

Ruto made the announcement via an executive order published in a gazette notice on Thursday.

"Pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Administration," the notice reads.

Kindiki was sworn in at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 10 am by Chief Justice Martha Koome in a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto and other ranking state dignitaries and the diplomatic corps.

