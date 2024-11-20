Kisumu politician divorced by her husband, months after bragging about how she treats him like a king - He has been given back his dowry.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kisumu-based politician Valentine Anyango Otieno, who unsuccessfully vied for Woman Rep position in the 2022 elections, has been divorced by her husband.

Valentine’s husband took to social media to announce their divorce and said that he has been given back half of the bride price that he paid a year ago.

He said they had big dreams of growth and stability but things didn’t go according to the plan.

‘’As a young family, we had big dreams of growth and stability. We chased the sky monster together but flew too close to the Sun, our marriage got burned,’’ he wrote.



‘’Today is especially very sad day for me. The Chief has called, Mother In Law has returned half of the animals, marking the end of a dream. Off goes Chichi my little love.... May God turn her tears to a wall of safety and security even as she grows away from BABA,’’ he added.

The youthful politician was madly in love with her husband, judging from her social media posts.

In one of the posts, she gushed over her husband and bragged about how she treats him like a king.

























