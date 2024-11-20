Kisumu contractor suffers heart attack over unpaid bill by county government - Admitted to hospital (PHOTO).





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - A contractor was reportedly admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu following a severe high blood pressure attack.

Reports indicate that the unfortunate incident occurred after the County Government of Kisumu failed to pay him for services rendered, a debt that has remained unsettled for nearly a year.

The strain has been exacerbated by mounting pressure from workers at his security firm (Crime Tech), who are demanding their overdue wages.

The frustration, however, extends beyond him, as many other contractors in a similar predicament are also crying out for help.

They are urgently calling on Governor Anyang Nyong'o to intervene and address the long-standing issue of unpaid dues, which has taken a heavy toll on both their businesses and well-being.

Below is a photo of the contractor.





