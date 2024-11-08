"He is also our son like GACHAGUA," - SABINA CHEGE begs Mt Kenya residents to rally behind KINDIKI





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has asked Mt Kenya residents to support the newly sworn-in Deputy President, Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki

During her visit to Murang'a County, Chege urged the people of Mt. Kenya to support Kindiki, stating that, like Gachagua, he is also a son of the mountain.

The former Muranga county woman representative urged the people of the region to pray for Kindiki so he could complete the remaining three years of the Kenya Kwanza regime before the next general election.

"We had two sons of the mountain, one has served for two years and the other hopefully he is going to serve for the next three years. Let us encourage each other, let us pray for him and support him," Chege said.

The MP emphasised that the region cannot afford to be in the opposition, urging them to work with the Kenya Kwanza regime to benefit from government projects.

"We are talking about health care; we are talking about education and our security. Where can we get things if we are not in the government?"Chege said.

