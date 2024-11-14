Is Kenya’s banking sector collapsing? Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) sets the record straight.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Kenyans are a worried lot following the rumours that Kenya’s banking sector may collapse anytime soon.
The rumour emerged online claiming that the
local banking systems would collapse following US President-elect Donald
Trump's ascent to power in January next year.
However, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has rubbished
the claims that the banking system is set to collapse fueling fears of a financial
crisis.
In an official notice, CBK affirmed to Kenyans
that the Banking system is solid and that everyone should continue banking
with confidence, disregarding the rumors.
"The banking sector in Kenya remains
stable and resilient and is adequately capitalized. All customers should
continue transacting as normal," reads part of the statement by CBK.
CBK went ahead to caution Kenyans to steer
clear of the rumors and not fall prey to such false allegations. Kenyans have
further been advised to only trust information from the CBK alone.
According to CBK, the rumors were aimed to
induce panic, leading to action that may destabilize the market.
Kenyans have been advised to double-check all
releases on CBK's official websites before believing any information they see
online.
Speaking on the allegations, NCBA Group
Managing Director, John Gachora advised Kenyans to ignore the rumors,
clarifying that the bank's liquidity is stable.
Commercial banks are required to maintain
a minimum liquidity ratio of 20 per cent, which Kenyans had alleged
would be affected and go lower.
In its most recent bullet, the apex bank noted
that commercial banks' excess reserves stood at Ksh41.1 billion in relation to
the 4.25 per cent cash reserves requirement (CRR).
