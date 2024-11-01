KEMI BADENOCH elected new leader of UK Conservative Party







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - In a closely contested race, Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch has emerged as the new leader of the UK Conservative Party.

Badenoch, 44, and Member of Parliament for North West Essex, secured victory over Robert Jenrick with 53,806 votes to his 41,388, following a months-long campaign.

In her victory speech, Badenoch emphasized the Conservative Party's need to regain public trust and hold the Labour government accountable as the official opposition. She acknowledged past mistakes and called for a renewed commitment to principles, standards, and integrity within the party. "Our party is critical to the success of our country," she stated, urging the need for honesty and a fresh start for the party and the nation.

Badenoch also suggested that those who ran against her might be part of her team moving forward, although James Cleverly announced he would return to the backbenches.

With a focus on unity and readiness for the next election, Badenoch declared, "It is time to get down to business. It is time to renew." Her win signals a shift in leadership and a call to reset Conservative Party politics for the challenges ahead.