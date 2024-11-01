Woman tears her top and votes in bra after being told she couldn't vote in MAGA hat and TRUMP shirt







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - A New Jersey woman tore off her top, swung it like a lasso in defiance and voted in her bra after being told she couldn’t wear a MAGA hat and Trump shirt at the polls.

The woman was casting her ballot early at a firehouse in Hamilton Township, about five miles east of Trenton, on Oct. 26 when a poll worker asked her to take her pro-Trump hat off and get a jacket from her car to cover her shirt.

Jill Moyer, the Mercer County Board of Elections chairperson, tried to tell the woman she would hold her place in line.

“Before I could get it all out, she took off her shirt and flung it around,” Moyer told NJ.com.

The woman gave poll workers the middle finger and shouted, “Suck my c**t,” witnesses said.

“This is why I vote Trump,” she added, according to a since-deleted Reddit post showing the woman wearing silver hoop hearings and a nude bra.

Moyer went to call the police but the unidentified woman quickly cast her ballot and left.

Jersey’s electioneering law bans any political gear that can be “read or viewed to identify support or opposition of a candidate.”

The post, later shared and deleted by author and Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Greene on X, caught the attention of Trump running mate, Sen. JD Vance, who shared it.

“What a patriot,” Vance wrote, according to screenshots.