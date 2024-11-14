KANYE WEST and TY DOLLA $IGN sued by group of Memphis rappers for copyright infringement







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are being sued by a group of Memphis rappers for copyright infringement.

According to TMZ, Vanda Watkins, AKA Criminal Manne, Hayward Ivy, AKA producer DJ Squeeky, and the estate of late rapper Kilo G filed a lawsuit against West, 47, and his collaborator, 42, on Wednesday.

They claim that the song 'Fuk Sumn' from the album Vultures 1 samples their work without proper credit or compensation.

Released in March, the song begins with a country rap sample before the beat drops.

The plaintiffs are alleging it's their voices that Kanye, who has a new album on the way and his Yeezy record label took without permission.

They allege that they attempted sample clearances negotiations through Alien Music services in March, when the album was set to be released.

However, West's team stalled negotiations in June, when a number of higher ups at his Yeezy company left.

The tune in question is DJ Squeeky's 'Drank a Yak (Part 2)'. Criminal Manne claims that's his voice at the start of 'Fuk Sumn' saying, 'Smokin' on a junt, with my n***s drinkin' O.E.'

Kilo G is later sampled on the song with the lyrics: 'Stop off at the liquor store, get your yak, then we headed for the indo.'

The plaintiffs are requesting damages.

The Chicago rapper dropped his joint albums Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this year.

The hip Hop star also has a new record on the way. His upcoming album, Bully, will be his first solo release in over three years.