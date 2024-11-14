KIM KARDASHIAN says she is practically a 'single parent' as it's revealed how long it's been since her ex KANYE WEST last saw their kids

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Kim Kardashian has talked about parenting her children alone.
When chatting with her best friend Zoe Winkler on
the iHeart What The Winkler? podcast, the SKIMS founder, 44, said she
feels like a single parent.
That is because her ex-husband Kanye West has been
in Japan for months with his new wife Bianca Censori.
In fact, the rapper has not been seen with his children in
about 57 days.
The bad boy of music was last seen with his four children in
September. The four kids are daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons
Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.
Zoe said Kardashian's parenting situation is
"insane," to which Kim replied, "Yeah."
Kim also told Winkler that she doesn't talk about raising
her kids a lot because it comes with "a lot of judgment".
"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and
judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim
shared.
And she added that she is "basically raising four kids
by [herself] here."
Kim goes on to say she feels like a "pit stop of a race
car driver" because she juggles so much and admitted to feeling
overwhelmed.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have
people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are]
all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it
is…," she said, before trialing off.
"It's not something I talk about a lot because I feel
like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, 'Oh,
but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
Kim also revealed that she drives all four kids to school
every single day as that's her "bonding time" with them.
"That's what's really important to me… driving them to
school every single day is just what I have to do no matter what [my] work
schedule [is]," Kim said.
Though she admitted that her mornings can be quite hectic,
telling Zoe "it's madness."
"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids
that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at
like, different times and wants different stuff," she explained.
"I feel like I'm at, like, a pitstop of a racecar
driver, when it's like, 'Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth,
brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.'"
