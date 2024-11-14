KIM KARDASHIAN says she is practically a 'single parent' as it's revealed how long it's been since her ex KANYE WEST last saw their kids







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Kim Kardashian has talked about parenting her children alone.

When chatting with her best friend Zoe Winkler on the iHeart What The Winkler? podcast, the SKIMS founder, 44, said she feels like a single parent.

That is because her ex-husband Kanye West has been in Japan for months with his new wife Bianca Censori.

In fact, the rapper has not been seen with his children in about 57 days.

The bad boy of music was last seen with his four children in September. The four kids are daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.

Zoe said Kardashian's parenting situation is "insane," to which Kim replied, "Yeah."

Kim also told Winkler that she doesn't talk about raising her kids a lot because it comes with "a lot of judgment".

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," Kim shared.

And she added that she is "basically raising four kids by [herself] here."

Kim goes on to say she feels like a "pit stop of a race car driver" because she juggles so much and admitted to feeling overwhelmed.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…," she said, before trialing off.

"It's not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

Kim also revealed that she drives all four kids to school every single day as that's her "bonding time" with them.

"That's what's really important to me… driving them to school every single day is just what I have to do no matter what [my] work schedule [is]," Kim said.

Though she admitted that her mornings can be quite hectic, telling Zoe "it's madness."

"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff," she explained.

"I feel like I'm at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it's like, 'Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.'"