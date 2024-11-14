Actress JAMIE LEE CURTIS announces she's leaving X as ELON MUSK joins DONALD TRUMP's cabinet







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - American actress and film producer, Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest celebrity to leave the social media platform X in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

The 65-year-old Freaky Friday actress made the announcement on Wednesday on another social media site: Instagram.

With some accounts and publications already left X, which was formerly known as Twitter after Elon Musk took control of it, Curtis has also completely deactivated her account.

Curtis announced her news in an Instagram post featuring a screenshot that was apparently taken from her X account on her phone.

'Your account is deactivated,' it read, with 'Sorry to see you go. #GoodBye' in smaller text at the bottom.





'God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,' she wrote of giving up X.

Curtis supported Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats in this month's election.