KINDIKI pokes the bear as he criticizes MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary in his first public address as Deputy President – Look!

Kindiki was among several
dignitaries who attended the official opening of the Supreme Court of Kenya's
twelfth Jurisprudential Conference in Nairobi.
In the event which was presided
over by President William Ruto, all eyes were on Kindiki as Kenyans at large
waited to listen to the new DP's first sentiments, since his swearing-in.
In his first remarks since he
was sworn in as the Deputy President, Kindiki challenged the Judiciary to
find mechanisms to balance between public interest and the higher national
interest.
While referencing Chapter 238 of
the 2010 constitution which addresses national security, Kindiki noted that at
times, the Judiciary's focus on addressing public interest could come at the
expense of national welfare.
"Other than the parameters
and the principles of the court help us to understand the public interest, are
there other higher values and principles which are crucial to the existence of
Kenya? Because the public can do the wrong things which threaten the existence
of the state.”
"That is the dead front of
jurisprudence I want us to think about," Kindiki stated.
The new DP admitted his
sentiments had hints of bias since he was in the country's security docket for
two years, but insisted that there was a need for the courts to protect 'higher
interests' while conducting their mandate.
Kindiki's sentiments came just
days after his predecessor, ousted DP Rigathi Gachagua, was dealt the ultimate
blow by the High Court, which cleared the path for his swearing-in.
