KINDIKI pokes the bear as he criticizes MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary in his first public address as Deputy President – Look!









Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Kithure Kindiki officially began his work as Deputy President with a subtle challenge to the Supreme Court.

Kindiki was among several dignitaries who attended the official opening of the Supreme Court of Kenya's twelfth Jurisprudential Conference in Nairobi.

In the event which was presided over by President William Ruto, all eyes were on Kindiki as Kenyans at large waited to listen to the new DP's first sentiments, since his swearing-in.

In his first remarks since he was sworn in as the Deputy President, Kindiki challenged the Judiciary to find mechanisms to balance between public interest and the higher national interest.

While referencing Chapter 238 of the 2010 constitution which addresses national security, Kindiki noted that at times, the Judiciary's focus on addressing public interest could come at the expense of national welfare.

"Other than the parameters and the principles of the court help us to understand the public interest, are there other higher values and principles which are crucial to the existence of Kenya? Because the public can do the wrong things which threaten the existence of the state.”

"That is the dead front of jurisprudence I want us to think about," Kindiki stated.

The new DP admitted his sentiments had hints of bias since he was in the country's security docket for two years, but insisted that there was a need for the courts to protect 'higher interests' while conducting their mandate.

Kindiki's sentiments came just days after his predecessor, ousted DP Rigathi Gachagua, was dealt the ultimate blow by the High Court, which cleared the path for his swearing-in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST