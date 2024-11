Friday, November 22, 2024 - A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Nyeri following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the local police.

Reports indicate that the suspect is behind multiple killings in the area.

He was reportedly attacking his victims with pangas and crude weapons, causing panic among the residents.

The suspect was smoked out of his hideout and crude weapons recovered from him.

