10 people who are making RUTO a one-term President – The President should tame them or go home with them in 2027!

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - It is now becoming evident that President William Ruto could make history in 2027 by becoming a one-term president.
Since independence, Kenya has
had four presidents and they are always re-elected going by how they had
delivered in their first term.
Going by the latest indications,
Ruto's chances of being re-elected are becoming slim since his first term in
office has been diluted by bad governance, corruption, killing and abducting of
young Kenyans among other evils.
Ruto’s re-election bid has further
been put into trouble after the church united and condemned his government over
inefficiencies and bureaucracy.
Though Ruto has maintained that he has stabilized the economy and reduced inflation to a 19-year low, we have identified 10 people who are either misadvising the head of state or want him to make history in 2027 by becoming the first one-term President in Kenya.
1. Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi
2. Uasin Gishu Woman
Representative Gladys Shollei
3. Kericho Senator Aaron
Cheruiyot
4. Ruto’s PA Farouk Kibet
5. Kikuyu MP Kimani
Ichung'wah
6. Ex-CS Moses Kuria
7. Head of Public Service
Felix Koskei.
8. UDA Secretary General Hassan
Omar
9. Embu Governor Cecily
Mbarire.
10. Kilifi North MP Owen
Baya
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments