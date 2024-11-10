10 people who are making RUTO a one-term President – The President should tame them or go home with them in 2027!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - It is now becoming evident that President William Ruto could make history in 2027 by becoming a one-term president.

Since independence, Kenya has had four presidents and they are always re-elected going by how they had delivered in their first term.

Going by the latest indications, Ruto's chances of being re-elected are becoming slim since his first term in office has been diluted by bad governance, corruption, killing and abducting of young Kenyans among other evils.

Ruto’s re-election bid has further been put into trouble after the church united and condemned his government over inefficiencies and bureaucracy.

Though Ruto has maintained that he has stabilized the economy and reduced inflation to a 19-year low, we have identified 10 people who are either misadvising the head of state or want him to make history in 2027 by becoming the first one-term President in Kenya.

1. Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi

2. Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei

3. Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

4. Ruto’s PA Farouk Kibet

5. Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah

6. Ex-CS Moses Kuria

7. Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

8. UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar

9. Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

10. Kilifi North MP Owen Baya

The Kenyan DAILY POST