KALONZO exposes RUTO’s evil plans to inject cattle with dangerous substances in the name of vaccination -Look!





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has exposed President William Ruto’s nefarious plot to inject cattle in Kenya with a dangerous substance in the name of vaccination.

Speaking at the party's command centre in Nairobi, Kalonzo opposed the planned nationwide vaccination of cattle terming it a heinous plan to introduce a genetically modified approach to harm Kenyans.

He accused Ruto of working with foreign billionaires to use Kenya as a testing ground for dangerous substances.

According to Kalonzo, if introduced, the vaccination would lead to severe and long-term harm to the country's animals such as cattle giving birth with malformations and the inability of some to reproduce.

He further noted that the repercussions could easily be passed to the human population by eating contaminated meat and consuming various genetically modified farm produce.

While taking a swipe at the government, Kalonzo vowed to reject the planned vaccination of animals and urged Kenyans to join hands with him.

"The programme has been proposed for the entire country in the coming few months and has been marketed as part of the government's environmental protection project. We wish to state that the proposed vaccination does not auger well for the pastoralists group and the entire country," Kalonzo revealed.

The Wiper Party leader also disclosed that there was a secret plan to inject gene-modifying medicine into all the cattle in the country to stop the animals from emitting methane gas into the atmosphere.

"Ladies and gentlemen, animals release gas into the atmosphere as a normal biological part of the digestive processes, those behind this plan claim, that the animals' release of gas into the atmosphere is hazardous to the environment," he said.

"They say that biogas which is used for a variety of residential usage around the world, is contributing to climate change, as a result, our animals are expected to receive injections that prevent them from releasing gas into the air indefinitely," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST