KALONZO exposes RUTO’s evil plans to inject cattle with dangerous substances in the name of vaccination -Look!

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has exposed President William Ruto’s nefarious plot to inject cattle in Kenya with a dangerous substance in the name of vaccination.
Speaking at the party's command
centre in Nairobi, Kalonzo opposed the planned nationwide vaccination of cattle
terming it a heinous plan to introduce a genetically modified approach to harm
Kenyans.
He accused Ruto of working with
foreign billionaires to use Kenya as a testing ground for dangerous
substances.
According to Kalonzo, if
introduced, the vaccination would lead to severe and long-term harm to the
country's animals such as cattle giving birth with malformations and the
inability of some to reproduce.
He further noted that the
repercussions could easily be passed to the human population by eating contaminated
meat and consuming various genetically modified farm produce.
While taking a swipe at the
government, Kalonzo vowed to reject the planned vaccination of animals and
urged Kenyans to join hands with him.
"The programme has been
proposed for the entire country in the coming few months and has been marketed
as part of the government's environmental protection project. We wish to state
that the proposed vaccination does not auger well for the pastoralists group
and the entire country," Kalonzo revealed.
The Wiper Party leader also
disclosed that there was a secret plan to inject gene-modifying medicine into
all the cattle in the country to stop the animals from emitting methane gas
into the atmosphere.
"Ladies and gentlemen,
animals release gas into the atmosphere as a normal biological part of the
digestive processes, those behind this plan claim, that the animals' release of
gas into the atmosphere is hazardous to the environment," he said.
"They say that biogas which
is used for a variety of residential usage around the world, is contributing to
climate change, as a result, our animals are expected to receive injections
that prevent them from releasing gas into the air indefinitely," he added.
