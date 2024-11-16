Murang’a residents start collecting signatures to recall Woman Rep BETTY MAINA





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Murang’a County voters have started the process of recalling their Woman Representative, Betty Maina, accusing her of arrogance and disregarding the electorate's wishes.

During a meeting in Kenol on Friday, voters resolved to begin collecting signatures across Gatanga, Kandara, Kigumo, Maragwa, Kiharu, Kangema, and Mathioya constituencies to ensure Betty Maina is recalled before the year ends.

The voters, led by Allan Kimani, also warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against "playing games," insisting that the commission had no issues verifying Prof. Kithure Kindiki's appointment as Deputy President.

“We need IEBC to verify the signatures the same way they verified the appointment of Kithure Kindiki. We will not entertain games,” Kimani said.

Betty is accused of being arrogant and supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite the opposition of the Murang’a electorate.

‘Yes, we want to send her home because she participated in the impeachment of Gachagua,” said another voter.

