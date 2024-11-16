The woman alleged to have had an affair with slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO, leading to his murder speaks – See her PHOTOs





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A married woman linked to an affair with slain Wells Fargo Manager Willis Ayieko has broken her silence, following rumours that her husband, who is said to be an influential person, planned the murder.

Taking to her Facebook account, the woman identified as Deborah Auko Tendo disputed claims that she had an affair with Willis.

Auko claimed that she can’t recall the last time she spoke to Ayieko, contrary to reports that they used to meet regularly in posh hotels for ‘fun’.

She further denied reports that they had planned to meet at Little Gem Resort on the day Ayieko was abducted and killed.

“I can't recall the last time I even called the deceased or him calling me. I have no idea where Little Gem is. I have never been there. I would like some CCTV footage placing me there if the owners are here.

"I have never ever boarded a flight with the deceased...ever. Not even for work. our departments couldn't be further from each other,” she wrote.

She stated that she was in Nairobi when Ayieko was abducted while attending a friend’s vigil.

Deborah said she arrived in Kisumu in the company of her husband, a day after Ayieko was abducted and killed.

“Actually I arrived in Kisumu driven by my husband on Saturday...the day after the crime, and I posted here,’’ she added.

Deborah reported the matter to the police after rumours linking her husband to the murder surfaced online.

Below is her statement.









































