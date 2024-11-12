JUNET MOHAMED reveals how RUTO begged ODM to help him impeach GACHAGUA – Is ODM more powerful than UDA?





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has revealed how Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party played a big role in ensuring Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President last month.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Ceremony of Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga, Mohammed stated that once their colleagues across the Parliamentary aisle approached them for support in the impeachment, they considered the issue and decided that the accusations made against the former deputy president were legitimate and thus decided to answer to the plea and join their colleagues in the vote.

"Recently, people have been asking why ODM collaborated to unseat Gachagua. Gachagua is someone who had a foul mouth and he used to insult Baba.

"We told him that a day of consequence would come.

"If those people had not collaborated with ODM members in Parliament, they would not have ousted Gachagua,” Mohammed told the congregation.

“That means that ODM has a lot of power because UDA would not have removed Gachagua by themselves.

"They had to speak to us ODM members and we weighed in on the issue and decided he was someone who was useless and he needed to go.”

Gachagua was impeached last month and Ruto was the one who oversaw the whole impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST