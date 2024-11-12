RUTO is not done with GACHAGUA – See why former Mungiki leader MAINA NJENGA’s criminal case was withdrawn by DPP on Monday





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the criminal case against former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and seven others on Monday, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Njenga was charged with seven counts of being a member and a leader of the outlawed Mungiki gang.

Maina, along with the co-accused, had been accused of engaging in organized crime and planning criminal activities at his house in Wanyororo, Nakuru County, on May 12, 2023.

However, on Monday, the DPP surprisingly dropped the case saying there was no credible evidence.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the dropping of Maina Njenga's case is a calculated move by President William Ruto to use him to settle scores with his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The source stated that Ruto has realized Gachagua remains a threat even after impeachment and wants Maina Njenga to tame him with the support of Mungiki adherents.

“Yes, it is a calculated scheme to tame Gachagua. The President has realized that the former DP is still powerful and he wants Maina Njenga to challenge him since he also has a cult following in the Mount Kenya region,” said a source.

