"It's been the hardest year of my life" Prince WILLIAM says after his father and wife were diagnosed with cancer

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Prince William has described this year as the "hardest year" of his life.
The Prince of Wales spoke to reporters at the end of his
visit to South Africa. He talked about how he has coped after both his wife and
his father were diagnosed with cancer.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest
year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything
on track has been really difficult," he said after being asked how his
year has been after a difficult year for the Royal Family.
Buckingham Palace revealed the King had cancer in
February 2024 and would begin treatment. Just six weeks later it was announced
the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer
diagnosis.
The King has since returned to public duties and Catherine
has finished chemotherapy treatment.
Prince William said: "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm
proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.
"But from a personal family point of view, it's been
brutal."
