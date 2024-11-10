"It's been the hardest year of my life" Prince WILLIAM says after his father and wife were diagnosed with cancer







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Prince William has described this year as the "hardest year" of his life.

The Prince of Wales spoke to reporters at the end of his visit to South Africa. He talked about how he has coped after both his wife and his father were diagnosed with cancer.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said after being asked how his year has been after a difficult year for the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace revealed the King had cancer in February 2024 and would begin treatment. Just six weeks later it was announced the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

The King has since returned to public duties and Catherine has finished chemotherapy treatment.

Prince William said: "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."