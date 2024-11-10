Supermodel GEORGINA COOPER dies just months after she got married







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - British supermodel Georgina Cooper has tragically died at the age of 46 on a Greek island just months after she married.

The mother-of-one was with her new husband Nigel on Kos when she fell ill. She was initially taken to the island's main hospital but her condition was so serious doctors arranged for an air ambulance to fly her to Crete which has better facilities.

Staff rushed her to intensive care where she stayed for five days before passing away and her body was flown back to England last week.

Her former agent, Dean Goodman told MailOnline today, Nov. 8: "She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband - but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.

"Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital. But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar."

Georgina was spotted by a modelling agency at the age of 13 and her first major breakthrough came when she appeared in a Bon Jovi music-video when she was 15.

She then became one of the faces of the 1990s and was dubbed London's "original gap toothed girl". She worked for the biggest names in the world of fashion and appeared on the cover of US Vogue and The Face.

Georgina quit the catwalk to focus on raising her son Sonny. She most recently worked in hospitality in Kent.

Georgina had walked down the aisle near her home in Maidstone, Kent, with the reception in the local pub in early June 2024.





The couple then honeymooned in Kos, sharing a set of happy pictures from their wedding on the island's Facebook community site.

But she had returned to the Greek island at the end of October, but has "tragically d!ed" there after suffering with health problems during the pandemic, Dean Goodman said.

Tributes have poured in from fellow catwalk stars including Jade Parfitt, Erin O'Connor, Jodie Kidd and Helena Christensen, who called her a "ray of light" whose "achievements in the industry were huge".

Friend and fellow model Jade Parfitt told MailOnline: “Her friends and family are absolutely devastated, Georgina was a ray of light, a very popular model who was riotous fun, always laughing and being naughty in all the best ways. We all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Her achievements in the industry were huge.”