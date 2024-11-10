Pastor accused of assaulting 16-year-old church member







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A 46-year--old pastor, Sydney Sithole, who is accused of r3ping a 16-year-old congregant member was denied bail by the Sabie Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Thursday.

This is after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully opposed his release on bail for the incident which allegedly happened in his place of residence at Sabie in October 2024.

The court felt that the accused failed to prove the exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail.

It also found that his release on bail might cause public disorder, might interfere with the witnesses and might even evade trial.

When handing down the judgement the court remarked that the accused took advantage of his victim as he was entrusted as a spiritual father by his congregation.

The accused was arrested last month following the allegations that the victim went to his place of residence to be prayed for as she had a wound on her leg.

When she arrived at the accused's place of residence, the accused welcomed her, kissed her and pushed her to his bedroom before r3ping her.

The incident came to light after the victim told her friends at school who also shared the same experience with the victim and the matter was reported to the police.

During his arrest, a firearm and ammunition were found in his place. He is facing charges of rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Going forward the NPA together with the police will work together to ensure that the outstanding investigation is getting finalised and transfer the matter to the trial court," said Monica Nyuswa, NPA Regional Spokesperson in Mpumalanga.