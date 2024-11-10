Pastor accused of assaulting 16-year-old church member

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A 46-year--old pastor, Sydney Sithole, who is accused of r3ping a 16-year-old congregant member was denied bail by the Sabie Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Thursday.
This is after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully
opposed his release on bail for the incident which allegedly happened in his
place of residence at Sabie in October 2024.
The court felt that the accused failed to prove the
exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail.
It also found that his release on bail might cause public
disorder, might interfere with the witnesses and might even evade trial.
When handing down the judgement the court remarked that the
accused took advantage of his victim as he was entrusted as a spiritual father
by his congregation.
The accused was arrested last month following the
allegations that the victim went to his place of residence to be prayed for as
she had a wound on her leg.
When she arrived at the accused's place of residence, the
accused welcomed her, kissed her and pushed her to his bedroom before r3ping
her.
The incident came to light after the victim told her friends
at school who also shared the same experience with the victim and the matter
was reported to the police.
During his arrest, a firearm and ammunition were found in
his place. He is facing charges of rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition.
"Going forward the NPA together with the police will
work together to ensure that the outstanding investigation is getting finalised
and transfer the matter to the trial court," said Monica Nyuswa, NPA
Regional Spokesperson in Mpumalanga.
