It is President RUTO’s Government that hired goons to attack me in Limuru – GACHAGUA speaks.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said it is President William Ruto’s government that organized chaos that rocked a burial ceremony in Limuru on Thursday.

The chaos occurred during the burial of Erastus Nduati at Ngarariga where the former DP was in attendance.

The chaos forced mourners, including Gachagua and his allies, to flee for safety.

Vehicles were stoned, tents were uprooted, and seats were broken, leaving several people injured and property destroyed.

Speaking after the incident, Gachagua blamed President William Ruto for organizing the chaos through his proxies.

“They descended randomly on mourners present and attacked them using the weapons they had, as well as using the plastic seats available,” he stated.

He added that earlier this week, the government withdrew the final aspects of his security that were in place after the impeachment process.

"However, we did not raise issue with this decision by the government, although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by the government even after leaving office,” he said.

He went on to allege that the decision to withdraw his security was to leave him exposed to the kind of attack witnessed on Thursday.

