See what happened just before GACHAGUA and his allies were attacked by hired goons and chased from a funeral in Limuru.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was on Thursday caught in pandemonium in Limuru after goons chased him and his allies from a funeral.

The chaos forced mourners, including Gachagua and his allies, to flee for safety.

Vehicles were stoned, tents were uprooted, and seats were broken, leaving several people injured and property damaged.

The problem started when former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi was addressing the mourners as he was accusing the State of harassing Gachagua to the point of withdrawing his entire security detail.

"This leader worked very hard during his time. And when you formed the government, it reached a point that they turned on you, I'll tell you God is still on the throne. You saw even his bodyguards were taken away," the MP said.

The former lawmaker could be seen struggling to communicate through the microphone which had developed technical issues.

Shortly after, goons stormed the event, causing chaos by bringing down the tents and destroying the setup. At the time, the former DP had not been accorded the chance to speak.

