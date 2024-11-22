It is not enough! You must cancel Adani-SHA deal as well – KALONZO tells RUTO after cancelling JKIA and KETRACO deals





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto to cancel the deal between Adani Group and the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This follows Ruto’s decision to cancel Adani's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco) deals after public uproar.

According to Kalonzo, cancelling Adani deals to take over JKIA and Ketraco is not enough.

"It is not enough to cancel the Adani Group deals in JKIA and Ketraco; Adani is also in SHA/SHIF. Ruto should also cancel this daily immediately," he stated.

Kalonzo further stated that he will be appearing in court next Wednesday to demand accountability and transparency on the Adani deals.

"On November 27, we will appear in court on behalf of the Kenyan people regarding JKIA, demanding strict accountability and transparency on this Adani deals," he concluded.

During his State of the Nation address yesterday, Ruto ordered the cancellation of the Adani-JKIA expansion deal as well as the Adani-Ketraco deal which was signed a few months ago.

The Head of State explained that the new orders were informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, was on Wednesday, charged in the US for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to bribe Indian officials with over $250 million to secure lucrative solar energy contracts.

The indictment includes charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, asserting that Adani and his associates misled U.S. investors about their compliance with anti-bribery laws while raising funds for their projects.

