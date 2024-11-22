It is not enough! You must cancel Adani-SHA deal as well – KALONZO tells RUTO after cancelling JKIA and KETRACO deals

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto to cancel the deal between Adani Group and the Social Health Authority (SHA).
This follows Ruto’s decision to cancel Adani's Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited
(Ketraco) deals after public uproar.
According to Kalonzo, cancelling Adani deals to take
over JKIA and Ketraco is not enough.
"It is not enough to cancel the Adani Group deals
in JKIA and Ketraco; Adani is also in SHA/SHIF. Ruto should also cancel this
daily immediately," he stated.
Kalonzo further stated that he will be appearing in
court next Wednesday to demand accountability and transparency on the Adani
deals.
"On November 27, we will appear in court on
behalf of the Kenyan people regarding JKIA, demanding strict accountability and
transparency on this Adani deals," he concluded.
During his State of the Nation address yesterday, Ruto
ordered the cancellation of the Adani-JKIA expansion deal as well as the
Adani-Ketraco deal which was signed a few months ago.
The Head of State explained that the new orders were
informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.
Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, was on
Wednesday, charged in the US for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to bribe
Indian officials with over $250 million to secure lucrative solar energy contracts.
The indictment includes charges of securities fraud
and conspiracy, asserting that Adani and his associates misled U.S. investors
about their compliance with anti-bribery laws while raising funds for their
projects.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments