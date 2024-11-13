Is RUTO targeting Kikuyus in his Government? – See the powerful man who has been ‘sacked’





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - President William Ruto appears increasingly frustrated with members of the Kikuyu community in his government, as evidenced by recent dismissals and suspensions.

Since the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, last month, Ruto appears to have shifted his focus away from the Mt. Kenya region, now targeting Western Kenya and Nyanza in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Ruto, through Public Service head Felix Koskei, suspended Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira and appointed Robert Ingasira as his replacement.

In an internal memo, SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed stated that Robert Ingasira will serve as acting CEO while Elijah Wachira goes on compulsory leave.

"This is to inform you of the Resolution of the Board to appoint Mr. Robert Ingasira as Acting Chief Executive Officer SHA and NHIF effective immediately as Mr. Elijah Wachira proceeds on Compulsory Leave," the memo read.

A letter addressed to Wachira states that he will be on compulsory leave for 90 days while the Board investigates his professional conduct and performance as CEO.

