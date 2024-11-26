Iron Lady MARTHA KARUA takes over BESIGYE’s case in Uganda as lead counsel as she vows to go head-to-head with MUSEVENI





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - NARC Kenya Party Leader and Senior Counsel Martha Karua has vowed to make the life of Ugandan President Museveni a living hell.

This is after she took over the case of Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye as lead counsel.

This new development was announced yesterday by Besigye's lawyers led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in a press briefing in Kampala.

Lukwago, who met with Karua on Sunday at her Nairobi home, said she would be flying to Uganda to take over the case which is being heard at Makindye General Court Martial.

Following his meeting with Karua, FDC Interim Secretary General Harold Kaija noted that the two discussed approaches to combat cross-border abductions among other issues.

"President Erias Lukwago and Martha Karua convened at her Nairobi residence to explore collaborative approaches to combating cross-border abductions, demonstrating their commitment to regional security. He received a copy of her book whose launch Kizza Besigye missed," he wrote on X.

Besigye was in Kenya for Karua's book launch when he was abducted and transported to a military jail in Kampala.

In a statement, Karua said he arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, November 16, and checked into the Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites.

Besigye then left the hotel with a taxi driver for a meeting at 108 Riverside Apartments, Apt. No. C1102 never to be seen again.

Museveni has been tormenting and terrorizing Besigye for the longest time and for Karua to take up the challenge to go after a dictator like him, maybe she has bitten more than she can chew.

