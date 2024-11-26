CNN’s LARRY MADOWO exposes RUTO’s lies about Kenyan's visa-free entry policy after damning revelations – Look!





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Kenya has been ranked among the bottom ten countries that offer visa-free entry in Africa.

This is according to the latest Visa Openness Index 2024 which ranked Kenya at position 46 out of 54 countries on the continent.

Kenya garnered an Africa Visa Openness Index (AVOI) score of 0.113 which is based on the ease with which African citizens can travel to other African countries.

In the report, Kenya’s visa processing times were significantly longer compared to its regional counterparts who have streamlined their processes to allow for quicker approvals.

Commenting on the poor ranking, CNN Journalist Larry Madowo complained about the high fees to get a visa.

"In May, I explained to President Ruto why the ETA isn’t working as he promised.

"He insisted that Kenya is now visa-free even though it isn’t. Now we have data with receipts to prove my point," he stated.

For example, Rwanda emerged top in East Africa due to its visa policy that allows Citizens of countries in the African Union (AU), Commonwealth, and La Francophonie to get free visas upon arrival in Rwanda for a visit not exceeding 30 days.

Benin and Seychelles, Rwanda, and The Gambia maintained top positions as the only fully visa-free countries for all Africans.

The ease of navigating the application process also plays a vital role in the overall openness of a country’s visa system.

The report suggested that applicants faced challenges such as unclear guidelines and insufficient support during the application in countries in the bottom quartile.

In contrast, countries neighbouring Kenya have adopted more favourable visa policies that enhance their attractiveness as travel destinations.

In October, Ruto announced a new initiative that will allow foreign travellers in transit to explore the country without the need for a visa.

He announced the introduction of the Transit and Long Connection Travellers Electronic Travel Authorisation, which will permit passengers with layovers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to leave the airport and visit the capital, Nairobi, and surrounding areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST