CNN’s LARRY MADOWO exposes RUTO’s lies about Kenyan's visa-free entry policy after damning revelations – Look!

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Kenya has been ranked among the bottom ten countries that offer visa-free entry in Africa.
This is according to the latest Visa Openness
Index 2024 which ranked Kenya at position 46 out of 54 countries on the
continent.
Kenya garnered an Africa Visa Openness Index
(AVOI) score of 0.113 which is based on the ease with which African citizens
can travel to other African countries.
In the report, Kenya’s visa processing
times were significantly longer compared to its regional counterparts who have
streamlined their processes to allow for quicker approvals.
Commenting on the poor ranking, CNN
Journalist Larry Madowo complained about the high fees to get a visa.
"In May, I explained to President Ruto why the ETA isn’t working as he promised.
"He insisted that Kenya is now
visa-free even though it isn’t. Now we have data with receipts to prove my
point," he stated.
For example, Rwanda emerged top in East Africa
due to its visa policy that allows Citizens of countries in the African Union
(AU), Commonwealth, and La Francophonie to get free visas upon arrival in Rwanda
for a visit not exceeding 30 days.
Benin and Seychelles, Rwanda, and The Gambia
maintained top positions as the only fully visa-free countries for all
Africans.
The ease of navigating the application process
also plays a vital role in the overall openness of a country’s visa system.
The report suggested that applicants faced
challenges such as unclear guidelines and insufficient support during the
application in countries in the bottom quartile.
In contrast, countries neighbouring Kenya have
adopted more favourable visa policies that enhance their attractiveness as
travel destinations.
In October, Ruto announced a new initiative
that will allow foreign travellers in transit to explore the country without
the need for a visa.
He announced the introduction of the Transit
and Long Connection Travellers Electronic Travel Authorisation, which will
permit passengers with layovers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)
to leave the airport and visit the capital, Nairobi, and surrounding areas.
