Detectives nab 2 notorious drug dealers at a petrol station in Ruiru waiting for a potential buyer and recover cocaine and rolls of bhang from their vehicle (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - After hours of stealth huntdown for two notorious suspects that have been trafficking cocaine around the Capital and sections of Kiambu County, detectives from the DCI Operations directorate have nabbed the two and seized several pellets of the hard stuff.

The suspects - Anthony Ndirangu Wanjiku and Sabiri Kalicha - were arrested at a petrol station within Ruiru sub-county near the Eastern Bypass, where the two had parked their Toyota Vanguard Reg No. KCG 650T waiting for a potential buyer. In their car were samples of the crack and several rolls of Marijuana.



Unbeknownst to the pushers, hawkshaws from the Operation Support Unit had gotten wind of the daring town game and were shadowing them with the silence and stealth of a hungry cat. Right on cue, they pounced.



Upon search, 9 pellets of cocaine weighing about 180g were found in their vehicle, alongside several rolls of bhang. On interrogation, it was established that the two were peddling the freebase at Sh 2,800 per gram, hence looked forward to a cool kill of Sh 504,000 from the sales.



With the illicit capital gone and prison doors beckoning from a distance, the fear-stricken duo are currently cooling their heels at a police station pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the detectives are hotly pursuing other accomplices that have since been identified.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.